BlackBerry, Facebook Drop Patent Fight Over Messaging Tech

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 11:28 PM EST) -- BlackBerry and Facebook have agreed to end a patent dispute accusing each other of infringing numerous patents relating to messaging technology. The terms of the deal were not immediately available Friday, but BlackBerry spokeswoman Karen Clyne told Law360 that the companies have "resolved our disputes pursuant to a confidential agreement and have no further comment." A spokesman for Facebook also declined to comment Friday. BlackBerry sued Facebook over a handful of its mobile and targeted advertising patents in the spring of 2018. It also filed two separate infringement suits against Twitter and Snap. The three social media companies then filed dueling...

