JLL Clinches $66M Deal For Miami Retail Center Sale

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- Florida-based real estate firm Midtown Development has purchased a Miami retail center that also includes office space from a venture of three real estate firms for $65.5 million, according to a Friday announcement from sell-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The deal is for The Shops at Sunset Place, which has 514,690 square feet of space, and the seller is a venture of Federal Realty Investment Trust, Grass River Property and Comras Co. Grass River will continue in its role as property manager, JLL said Friday. Contact information for Midtown Development was not immediately available on Friday. The property, at 5701...

