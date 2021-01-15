Manhattan DA Subpoenas NY Towns Over Trump Property

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- Manhattan's district attorney has subpoenaed records from three New York towns, seeking information about a Trump Organization property called Seven Springs Estate, which is already under scrutiny by the state's attorney general, according to a news report Friday. Members of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.'s office recently requested records through subpoena from three towns in Westchester County — New Castle, North Castle and Bedford — according to a Wall Street Journal report. The records request included emails, tax assessment and planning board materials involving Seven Springs Estate, the report said. Roland A. Baroni Jr. of Stephens Baroni Reilly & Lewis LLP,...

