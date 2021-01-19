Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Federal Gov't Wants Out Of Moot $2.15B Texas Pipeline Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior want a Texas federal judge to dismiss as moot challenges to the validity of permits and exemptions granted to Kinder Morgan Inc. for its approximately $2.15 billion Permian Highway Pipeline.

In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, the federal agencies said claims lodged against them by the city of Austin, Travis County, an aquifer conservation district and others are now moot after construction of the 430-mile natural gas pipeline was completed late last year. The pipeline began service Jan. 1, according to Kinder Morgan.

The agencies said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!