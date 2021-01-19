Federal Gov't Wants Out Of Moot $2.15B Texas Pipeline Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior want a Texas federal judge to dismiss as moot challenges to the validity of permits and exemptions granted to Kinder Morgan Inc. for its approximately $2.15 billion Permian Highway Pipeline. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, the federal agencies said claims lodged against them by the city of Austin, Travis County, an aquifer conservation district and others are now moot after construction of the 430-mile natural gas pipeline was completed late last year. The pipeline began service Jan. 1, according to Kinder Morgan. The agencies said the...

