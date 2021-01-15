NRA Files Ch. 11 To Move From NY To Texas

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Facing a financial probe and attorney general's suit in New York seeking to dissolve the group, the National Rifle Association sought Chapter 11 protection in Texas on Friday and said it would move its charter to that state, toting along more than $100 million in debt. In announcing its relocation, the group said the move and bankruptcy would "enable long-term, sustainable growth and ensure the NRA's continued success as the nation's leading advocate for constitutional freedom — free from the toxic political environment of New York." New York Attorney General Letitia James fired back immediately in a statement noting that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS