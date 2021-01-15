Fla. Court Reverses $15.5M Verdict Against R.J. Reynolds

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday threw out a $15.5 million judgment against R.J. Reynolds over the death of a lifelong smoker who succumbed to cancer, saying jurors had received insufficient instructions to find the company liable for a claim of conspiracy to fraudulently conceal information. The First District ordered a new trial in the case brought by Frances Bessent-Dixon on behalf of her late husband, Tyrone Dixon, who died of laryngeal cancer at 38. The three-judge panel said in its opinion that the trial court erred by not instructing the jury that to prevail on that claim Bessent-Dixon had to...

