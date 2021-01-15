Trump Orders Agencies To 'Minimize' China Contracts

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump directed federal departments and agencies Friday to come up with policy changes to minimize their procurement of goods and services from the People's Republic of China to reduce the risk of China's "technical and human espionage" directed at the U.S. government, according to his national security adviser. U.S. National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien said in a statement Friday that the People's Republic of China "targets the information systems of the United States Government for personnel records, military plans, and other exploitable data through cyber and other means" and that, in response, the U.S. "must take corresponding actions...

