Pierce Bainbridge, Funder Ditch Claims Over Poaching Client

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- A federal judge has dismissed a Philadelphia attorney's claims that Pierce Bainbridge and litigation funder Parvati Capital poached a client, ruling that he had already failed to sue the firm and that the underlying case's failure meant there was no win he could recover from the funder.

Bruce Chasan's claims that Pierce Bainbridge PC had interfered in his relationship with former NFL player Lenwood Hamilton were barred by "res judicata," or the fact that the court had already considered and dismissed a breach-of-contract claim arising from the same incident, said U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in her ruling Friday....

