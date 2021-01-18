Calif. Judge Shields Asylee Class Waiting In Mexico, Again

Law360 (January 18, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge blocked the Trump administration's second attempt to bar a class of asylum-seekers who passed through another country en route to the U.S., saying Monday that they had raised valid concerns about whether a previous injunction was being flouted. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant's temporary restraining order shields 26,000 migrants from the policy, which was set to go into effect on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had previously been barred from applying a similar rule to those queueing in Mexico when that rule was first issued in July 2019. "Defendants now claim that their rulemaking authority...

