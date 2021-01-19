SEPTA Inks $3.6M Deal To End Background Check Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority has agreed to pay $3.6 million and to rescind its alleged "blanket ban" on job applicants with prior drug convictions in order to end a class action alleging the hiring policy violated state and federal law. In the 33-page motion for preliminary settlement approval filed Friday, named plaintiffs Frank Long, Joseph Shipley and Michael White told U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker that changes were coming to SEPTA because of their suit accusing the transportation authority of wrongly discriminating against job applicants with criminal records. The plaintiffs, former unsuccessful SEPTA job applicants, said SEPTA has agreed...

