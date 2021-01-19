DLA Piper Atty Can't Shake Ponzi Tie Suit, Judge Told

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- Real estate investors have urged a Florida federal judge not to toss their proposed class claims that a DLA Piper attorney and his previous firm, Fox Rothschild LLP, took part in a Ponzi scheme, arguing the complaint adequately alleges how the lawyer helped sell securities he purportedly knew were illegal. In a response filed Friday to a motion to dismiss, the investors say DLA Piper partner Paul Wassgren did not need to know that his former client EquiAlt LLC, a Tampa real estate firm, was running a Ponzi scheme in order to be held liable. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

