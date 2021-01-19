Buyers Can't Supplant FDA In Artificial Flavor Suit, Wise Says

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Wise Foods Inc. is pushing a New York federal court to throw out a suit alleging that its Cheddar and Sour Cream Ridgies chips are misleading consumers because they aren't labeled as "artificially flavored," saying the proposed class is stepping on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's toes by basing the complaint on federal regulations. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, the company said the complaint by Darlene Wallace is premised entirely on allegations that the chips violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, noting that the provisions of that act are only enforceable by the FDA, not a private...

