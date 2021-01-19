Attys Want $11M After Record Home Health Care FCA Deal

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A whistleblower is seeking more than $11 million in attorney fees and costs for a $57 million deal in his suit alleging the Visiting Nurse Service of New York defrauded the government, saying the figure is reasonable for the scope and outcome of the case. Former VNSNY executive Edward Lacey on Friday asked a New York federal court for an order requiring the agency to pay him more than $11,147,000 in fees, costs and expenses incurred in Constantine Cannon LLP's successful litigation of the case, which resulted in a record deal last June to resolve Lacey's False Claims Act suit. Lacey...

