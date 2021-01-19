Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Want $11M After Record Home Health Care FCA Deal

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A whistleblower is seeking more than $11 million in attorney fees and costs for a $57 million deal in his suit alleging the Visiting Nurse Service of New York defrauded the government, saying the figure is reasonable for the scope and outcome of the case.

Former VNSNY executive Edward Lacey on Friday asked a New York federal court for an order requiring the agency to pay him more than $11,147,000 in fees, costs and expenses incurred in Constantine Cannon LLP's successful litigation of the case, which resulted in a record deal last June to resolve Lacey's False Claims Act suit. Lacey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!