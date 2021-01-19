Justices Side With 3rd Circ. On Items Seized Before Ch. 13

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a certiorari petition from a debtor regarding the turnover of property seized before a Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing, in line with its recent ruling in City of Chicago v. Fulton. The move effectively upheld the Third Circuit's stance that creditors who hold onto an item that was lawfully seized before a bankruptcy petition was filed are not violating "automatic stay" protections that would open them to sanctions. Debtor Joy Denby-Peterson filed her cert petition in February 2020, asking that the court hold her petition pending while it decided City of Chicago v. Fulton, and then...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS