BREAKING: Trump Power Plant GHG Rule Falls At DC Circ.

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:17 AM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday vacated the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards for existing power plants and the rule intended to replace them, finding it "rested critically on a mistaken reading of the Clean Air Act." The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday vacated the Trump administration's rollback of GHG emissions standards for power plants. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) In a per curiam ruling, the court said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rescission of the 2015 Clean Power Plan and the subsequent promulgation of the 2019 Affordable Clean Energy rule failed to comply with the Clean Air...

