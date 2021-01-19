Ex-U.S. Atty Carpenito Jumps To King & Spalding's NY Office

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- King & Spalding announced Tuesday that it bolstered its government investigations group with former U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, a President Donald Trump appointee who will leave behind the District of New Jersey to tackle pandemic-era private practice as a partner in the international firm's New York office. A onetime Alston & Bird LLP attorney who also completed stints as an assistant federal prosecutor and a senior counsel for the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, Carpenito will work in King & Spalding's Manhattan office assisting clients facing public probes. He arrives on the heels of multiple successes during his three years as New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS