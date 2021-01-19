DuPont, Ex-Worker Charged In Houston-Area Fatal Explosion

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- DuPont and a former employee who was in charge of running an insecticide unit of its La Porte, Texas, chemical plant have been indicted by a federal jury in Houston in connection with the November 2014 fatal explosion that killed four employees and injured several others. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. Inc. and Kenneth J. Sandel, 49, pled not guilty on Tuesday to three charges: two counts of knowingly violating a requirement to prevent accidental releases and one count of negligently releasing an "extremely hazardous substance." DuPont said in a statement to Law360 on Tuesday that it "strongly" disagrees with...

