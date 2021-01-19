CFPB Poised For Get-Tough Approach Under Chopra

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- In tapping Rohit Chopra for the top job at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, financial services attorneys say President-elect Joe Biden has selected a candidate who's markets-oriented, data-driven and likely to steer the agency toward a more dynamic, assertive approach to consumer protection. Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra is on tap to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Chopra, a former CFPB official who is currently serving as a member of the Federal Trade Commission, was announced Monday as Biden's nominee to succeed Kathleen Kraninger as director of the financial industry watchdog, a powerful regulatory position that...

