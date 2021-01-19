Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tech Co. Wins $134K After Trial With Former Merger Partner

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge agreed with a software company Tuesday that a former would-be merger partner violated a settlement agreement and misled potential customers by falsely suggesting it was victorious in a lawsuit over the soured deal, awarding $134,000 after a bench trial.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani awarded sided with Cognitive Edge Pte. Ltd. after an August bench trial against Code Genesys LLC over what happened after they reached a settlement in an underlying suit that followed the dissolution of their earlier partnership plans.

Though the underlying settlement required Code Genesys not to defame or disparage Cognitive Edge, Code Genesys created...

