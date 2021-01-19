EMS Workers Want Class Cert. In FDNY Promotion Bias Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Emergency medical service workers have urged a New York federal judge to certify several classes in their suit accusing New York City's fire department of passing over women and minority firefighters for promotions, arguing certification makes the most sense for the case. Renae Mascol and Luis Rodriguez, two members of Local 3621 of the EMS Officer Union, said Monday that the classes proposed in their suit against the New York City Fire Department met the requirements outlined in Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. "Given the relatively large number of EMS officers who seek relief resulting from defendants'...

