Trump Tells Agencies To Stop Buying Risky Foreign Drones

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Monday directed agencies to develop ways to halt federal purchases for drones made by U.S. adversaries such as China, citing "unacceptable" risks to national security and a desire to build up a domestic industrial base. The executive order directs the heads of all agencies and executive departments to review their authorities for ways to prevent the procurement of unmanned aircraft systems made by U.S. adversaries or that use "critical components" and software made by them. Trump also wants agencies to look into blocking grants and other federal funds from being used to purchase those drones. "UAS have...

