British Food Co. Settles With Venezuela For Over $104M

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- British food products company Vestey Group Ltd. has reached a more than $104.6 million settlement with the Republic of Venezuela, after the country failed to honor a $98.1 million award over its seizure of a Vestey cattle ranching operation. Vestey and Venezuela compromised on the amount of prejudgment interest the country owes on the 2016 award, according to a Dec. 22 stipulated judgment posted Tuesday, agreeing on $5 million for the period from Oct. 29, 2011, to Aug. 31, 2020. This and additional interest will be added to the $104,616,491 Venezuela owes, according to the settlement. Tuesday's settlement also includes $885,774.17...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS