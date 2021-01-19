'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Again Denied Early Prison Release

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge has rejected "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli's newest plea to be released early from his seven-year prison sentence, saying the controversial former pharmaceutical executive hasn't shown how his mental health supposedly weakens his immune system and heightens his risk from the coronavirus. In a 12-page order filed Saturday, U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto denied Shkreli's second motion for immediate release or for a sentence reduction, finding that even though COVID-19 is present at the prison where the 37-year-old is serving his sentence and presents risks for all inmates, there are currently no positive cases of the virus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS