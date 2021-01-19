Gender Bias Suit Says Exec Runs LA Museum Like 'Kingdom'

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- Two female employees of the California African American Museum in Los Angeles allege the museum's male executive director ran the state-funded museum "as if it were his own kingdom" where he could freely harass and retaliate against women under his watch. Charlene Powell and Kennedy Mims lodged a suit Friday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court claiming George O. Davis belittled their looks and education, made sexually offensive remarks at work, and started a campaign to drive them out after they complained about his behavior. The suit claimed that Davis fired one of the women in retaliation for her complaints...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS