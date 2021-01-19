Ex-Cuban Port Owner Seeks Privileged Files From Norwegian

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A former Cuban port owner is seeking access to documents Norwegian Cruise Line claims are shielded by attorney-client privilege in a Helms-Burton Act suit alleging the cruise line trafficked in stolen property when it used the docks, urging a Florida federal court to waive the privilege. In a motion to compel Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.'s production of evidence, Havana Docks Corp. told the court on Friday that the Eleventh Circuit has previously held that if a party says it believes its actions were lawful — which Norwegian says it does — then the party must waive the attorney-client privilege as to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS