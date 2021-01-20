McDonald's Ice Cream Buyers Expect Real Vanilla, Court Told

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- An ice cream cone enthusiast accusing McDonald's of misleading consumers about the artificial flavoring in its vanilla ice cream on Monday said the fast-food giant is wrong to say consumers don't expect real vanilla in their ice cream. The proposed class action, which was filed in California federal court last September, claims the front labeling for McDonald's vanilla ice cream cones doesn't disclose that the ice cream's vanilla flavor comes from artificial vanillin instead of "exclusively or predominantly" from a natural vanilla plant. McDonald's said earlier this month the suit should be dismissed because it is "utterly implausible" for reasonable consumers to...

