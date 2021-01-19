Calif. Density Law May Spur More Affordable Housing

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- A California density bonus law could tip the scale in favor of residential developers undertaking certain new projects, and experts say the change could be a key step toward the state solving its housing affordability crisis. A.B. 2345, which became law on Jan. 1, allows developers to receive 50% more density than a site is zoned for provided the developer sets aside a certain percentage of units as affordable. California has for decades had a similar law on the books that allowed for a 35% density bonus, and A.B. 2345 increases that mark to 50% across the state. The change, experts...

