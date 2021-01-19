NY Gov. Pushes State-Run Sports Betting In New Budget

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reiterated a proposal to legalize mobile sports betting through a state-controlled model similar to the state lottery, setting up a dispute with some state lawmakers who are pushing for several operators licensed through casinos. Cuomo said during a presentation on the fiscal year 2022 budget that the new budget will authorize mobile sports betting to help meet a budget deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Cuomo said the plan is still for a state-controlled model that is estimated could generate $500 million toward the budget. "Here, the question is not really whether or...

