Solar Investors Say Spain Can't Block €33.7M Award

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A group of renewable energy investors and private equity funds from France and Luxembourg are urging a D.C. federal court not to block their effort to enforce a €33.7 million ($37.8 million) award against Spain, accusing the country of trying to pull out of a binding arbitral agreement. Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV of Luxembourg, Demeter Partners SA of Paris and others sought Monday to poke holes in an argument Spain has made challenging numerous arbitral awards stemming from its revocation of renewable energy incentives. In their Monday filing, the investors insisted the federal court has jurisdiction to hear their case under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS