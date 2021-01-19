FCC Has More Guidelines For Accurate Broadband Mapping

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission released new rules Tuesday designed to ensure that the agency collects accurate information about the availability of broadband across the country. The rules lay out when and how broadband providers must disclose their service areas as well as the speed and quality of those services. For mobile providers, this includes the requirement to "submit, on a case-by-case basis, either infrastructure information or on-the-ground test data as part of the commission's investigation and verification of a mobile service provider's coverage data," according to the FCC. The rules build upon the long-awaited Digital Opportunity Data Collection, launched in 2019,...

