Aurora Knew Canada's Pot Market Was Bearish, Investors Say

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A group of investors has pushed back against Canadian cannabis company Aurora's bid to dismiss their stock-drop suit, saying the company has all but admitted it knew the country's marijuana market was oversaturated. In a Tuesday memorandum opposing the company's motion to dismiss the suit, the investors reiterated their claims against Aurora, saying its CEO Terry Booth assured investors that the only thing to lose sleep over was undersupply, not oversupply, of cannabis. But sales in the Canadian cannabis market, which is the company's core operation, suffered from oversaturation and limited stores competing with a robust black market, the investors said....

