Ga. Justices Set To Tackle Geico's $2.8M Bad Faith Battle

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 11:08 AM EST) -- Georgia's high court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether Geico must pay nearly $2.8 million of a car crash injury judgment against its insured even though it never received notice of the lawsuit, ruling on key aspects of an Eleventh Circuit case that could have widespread implications for insurance bad faith actions in the Peach State. Here, Law360 breaks down the case's history in advance of the hearing. What's at Stake The Georgia Supreme Court, at the behest of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, is set to weigh Geico's appeal of a jury verdict putting it on the hook...

