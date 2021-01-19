'Bad Faith' Questions May Overshadow The NRA's Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- The National Rifle Association's plan to ditch New York for the more relaxed regulatory environment in Texas via Chapter 11 while touting strong financials raises questions over the good faith of the filing, with bankruptcy experts saying it seems like a tactic to escape existential claims in the Empire State. The not-for-profit organization whose stated focus is the advancement and protection of the Second Amendment filed for bankruptcy protection Friday afternoon in Dallas, saying its goal is to escape what it calls a burdensome regulatory environment in its current corporate domicile. New York's attorney general has sought to dissolve the NRA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS