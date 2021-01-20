GAO Backs Protest Over Epsilon's $46.5M IT Deal

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office has sustained a protest over a $46.5 million information technology contract awarded to Epsilon Inc., after finding that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office engaged in "impermissible and unequal discussions" with the company. In a decision made public Tuesday, the GAO agreed with Virginia-based Innovative Management & Technology Approaches Inc. that Epsilon's quote to the USPTO included an assumption that improperly objected to certain solicitation requirements for handling all contacts and satisfying service level agreements. Epsilon had stated that it "cannot be held responsible" for missing a required SLA unless the agency agreed to fund a 10%...

