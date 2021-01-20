Trump Offers Deportation Relief For Venezuelans Before Exit

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:18 AM EST) -- In one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump granted deportation relief and authorized work permits for certain Venezuelans present in the U.S. as of Jan. 20, citing humanitarian and economic crises caused by Nicolas Maduro's government. The president's memorandum granting deferred enforced departure came Tuesday evening, hours before he departed Washington, D.C., ahead of Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th U.S. president. The memorandum also referenced Venezuela's competing administrations, once again affirming the U.S. government's position that Juan Guaidó, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, is the country's rightful leader. "Through force and fraud, the Maduro regime is responsible...

