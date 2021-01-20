Real Estate Rumors: Yoya, Northeast Capital, Liberty Bank

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- Voya Financial has loaned $31.3 million to Miami-based One Real Estate Investment for a 310-unit Charlotte, North Carolina, apartment complex, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan is for The Kelston, which is located at 1207 Kelston Place and which One Real Estate recently purchased for $36.3 million, according to the report. New York-based private equity shop Northeast Capital Group has purchased a Miami office building for $14.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 5040 N.W. Seventh St., an 82,689-square-foot building, and the seller is Connecticut-based investment firm Nezt USA, according to the report. Liberty Bank has...

