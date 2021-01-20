Mercedes Dropped Ball On Monitoring 401(k) Costs, Suit Says

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- Mercedes-Benz allowed its U.S. employees' 401(k) plan to be overcharged for record-keeping and advisory services, depriving the plan's participants from accumulating larger balances in their retirement accounts, a proposed class action against the carmaker in Alabama federal court has alleged. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit filed by two of the plan's participants on Friday claims that Mercedes-Benz was required by the law to look out for the financial interests of the plan's roughly 4,000 participants by carefully monitoring the costs of overseeing its workers' retirement plan. Instead, the suit alleges that Mercedes-Benz allowed the plan's overseers to charge fees...

