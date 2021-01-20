Bard Mesh Expert's Bellwether Testimony 'Irrelevant': Patient

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- A bellwether plaintiff accusing C.R. Bard Inc. of causing injuries with its defective hernia mesh asked an Ohio federal judge Tuesday to bar one of Bard's witnesses, a biomaterials expert, from testifying at trial, calling the expert's opinions irrelevant to his case. Ahead of a planned first trial in April in the sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing the medical manufacturer of concealing design defects, hernia patient Steven Johns asked a judge to exclude Bard expert Dr. James Anderson. Anderson is planning to testify that a protective gel coating on the mesh stays in place for a reasonable amount of time to protect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS