Tyson To Settle Chicken Price-Fixing Claims For $221M

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods has settled with three proposed classes of consumers in a long-running multidistrict litigation over alleged price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry for $221.5 million, the company disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday. The company said it had agreed to "settle all class claims" with direct purchasers, commercial and institutional indirect purchasers, and end-user consumers of broiler chickens, who claimed they were affected by anti-competitive conduct from the nation's largest broiler chicken producers, including Tyson. The more than $200 million deal represents the aggregate sum to be paid, the company said, to settle "all outstanding...

