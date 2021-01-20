Jones Walker Gets Investigator Added To Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- Jones Walker LLP on Wednesday convinced a Harris County, Texas, district judge to add a law firm investigator as a responsible third party to a legal malpractice lawsuit brought by a private poker club alleging it was misled about the likelihood of a coming Houston ordinance to regulate card clubs. During a Wednesday morning hearing, Harris County District Judge Donna Roth allowed the firm to name investigator Tim Wilson Sr. as a responsible third party to the lawsuit brought by Bayou Social Club, which operates as Prime Social. The club alleges the law firm and one of its former partners, James...

