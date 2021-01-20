FCC Denies Bid To Stay Ligado Networks' 5G Project

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission denied the Trump administration's request to stay the repurposing of the L-band satellite airwaves for mobile transmissions, resolving a matter that's been pending for nearly a year on the outgoing FCC chairman's last full day with the agency. Outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday that Ligado Networks' request to launch a 5G network in a spectrum band adjacent to GPS and weather-assessment technology has already been delayed for years over insufficiently substantiated concerns that it will disrupt those services. He also noted that the agency built interference safeguards into its approval order. "We must continue to...

