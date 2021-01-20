DC Circ. Ruling Clears Deck For Biden Power Plant Regs

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit's remarkably strong statement about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's broad authority to control greenhouse gas emissions from power plants cleared a huge bureaucratic and legal obstacle for the Biden administration to move ahead with a component of its climate change agenda. On the last full day of the Trump administration, a 2-1 circuit panel vacated the EPA's 2019 Affordable Clean Energy rule and the agency's rescission of the 2015 Clean Power Plan. The majority rejected the EPA's effort to don a "straitjacket" on how many and what kind of regulatory tools it has at its disposal to address the...

