Biden To Repeal Anti-Bias Training Ban For Gov't Contractors

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:42 AM EST) -- Joe Biden, in one of his first executive actions as the 46th U.S. president, is expected to revoke a controversial executive order barring government contractors from certain types of racial sensitivity training in the workplace. Biden's transition team announced that repealing the Trump-era directive will be part of the new president's broad slate of Day One executive actions, saying the Trump administration's directive was a "damaging executive order which limited critical diversity and inclusion training in the workplace." The order, which was issued on Sept. 22 and attracted criticism and lawsuits from civil rights and business groups, said contractors may not hold any workplace training...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS