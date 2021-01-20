Energy Infrastructure Co. Wants $4M For Kinder Morgan Work

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Energy infrastructure company Mears Group Inc. has filed a $4.28 million breach of contract lawsuit in Texas state court, alleging its contract to connect two Kinder Morgan intrastate gas pipeline systems was wrongly terminated after a federal permitting change. Mears was a subcontractor hired by Strike LLC to execute work that required drilling under the Colorado River, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Harris County District Court. Kinder Morgan, which is not a party to this lawsuit, hired Strike to construct a 52-mile stretch of pipeline connector between the two systems, Mears says. Mears claims Strike hired it to do the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS