Jacoby & Meyers Contrived New Bid To Nix Suit, Clients Say

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Jacoby & Meyers LLP clients asked a New Jersey federal judge to reject the firm's attempt at reviving its summary judgment bid in their billing dispute, saying it's trying to turn an innocuous statement in a reply brief into a crucial bit of new evidence. In a Tuesday response, the clients said that Jacoby & Meyers was merely "manufacturing" what it says is new evidence and essentially rehashing an earlier attempt at escaping their suit, which claims Jacoby & Meyers and sister firm Finkelstein & Partners LLP used litigation support company Total Trial Solutions LLC to improperly...

