1st Circ. Affirms Narrow View Of Wire Act In Betting Industry

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:38 PM EST) -- The First Circuit ruled Wednesday that the federal Wire Act applies only to interstate communications related to sports betting, rejecting a 2018 U.S. Department of Justice legal opinion interpreting the act as applying to gambling more broadly. The ruling is a win for more than a dozen states and online lottery operators that had argued the DOJ opinion would criminalize the growing online gambling and lottery market. The decision comes in a lawsuit led by the New Hampshire lottery and its online lottery operators, NeoPollard Interactive LLC and Pollard Banknote Ltd. The plaintiffs challenged the DOJ's finding — a reversal from...

