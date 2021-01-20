Walmart Hit With Investor Suit Over DOJ Opioid Crisis Probe

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- Walmart shareholders on Wednesday accused the retail giant of withholding details about its alleged involvement in the opioid crisis, which resulted in a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, telling a Delaware federal court that the company's stock price tanked after the controversy came to light. The Justice Department has accused Walmart — which operates about 5,000 pharmacies — of distributing and dispensing opioids in unlawful ways that fueled the opioid crisis. Meanwhile, the company has criticized the DOJ's professional conduct during the probe, saying it is "tainted by historical ethics violations." In Wednesday's suit, named plaintiff Richard Stanton said the company misled investors...

