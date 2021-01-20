Levandowski's Journey From Google To Trump Pardon

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump's eleventh-hour pardon of Anthony Levandowski comes at the end of more than four years of proceedings that almost put the former Uber Technologies executive behind bars for stealing Google's trade secrets for self-driving cars. Trump, who was impeached for the second time last week, issued 143 pardons and commutations before leaving office on Wednesday. Among those pardoned was engineer Levandowski, who pled guilty to one count of trade secret theft last year. California U.S. District Judge William Alsup sentenced Levandowski in August to 18 months in prison for that count, but because of COVID-19 delays, he had not...

