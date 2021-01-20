NRA Bankruptcy Judge Asks Parties To 'Ratchet Things Down'

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Texas bankruptcy judge presiding over the Chapter 11 case of the National Rifle Association asked the parties Wednesday to lower the temperature surrounding the case following several heated press statements leading up to the first-day hearing. During the virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. Hale said that bankruptcy court presented opportunities for consensus and that animosity between the NRA and various entities with which it is engaged in litigation needed to be reined in. "I would ask that everyone sort of ratchet things down some now that we're in bankruptcy court," Judge Hale told the parties before adjourning the hearing....

