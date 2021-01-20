Lender Sues Pot Property Co. For Libel Over Online Reviews

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A New York-based commercial mortgage lender filed suit against a cannabis cultivation space developer for allegedly defaming the lender through online statements after a $6.5 million loan agreement fell through. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC said in its suit that Florida-based We Would Agricultural Holdings LP's manager Joseph Stadlen called the firm a "SCAM artist" in statements on the Better Business Bureau's website as well as the customer feedback website Birdeye. Global Capital said the statements were "false, defamatory and disparaging." "The context of the statements made and published via Mr. Stadlen were made solely as a means of retaliation and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS